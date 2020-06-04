George Floyd memorial service: List of speakers, order of service

article

The first of three memorial services for George Floyd will take place in Minneapolis Thursday afternoon.

The two-hour, invite-only memorial service will be held at North Central University’s Trask Worship Center starting at 1 p.m.

The service will include a scripture reading, a prayer, a national criminal justice address by the attorney for Floyd’s family, Benjamin Crump, speeches from three of Floyd’s family members and eulogy by national civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton.

Coverage for the George Floyd memorial service will begin at 12 p.m. on FOX 9 and can be streamed live on FOX9.com/live and the FOX 9 App.

ORDER OF SERVICE