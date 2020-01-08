Georgia police: Man cooks food, takes nap during Taco Bell break-in

Gwinnett County police need help identifying a man accused of breaking into a fast-food restaurant, preparing food, then taking a nap on Christmas morning.

It happened around 12:15 a.m. on December 25 at the Taco Bell located in the 4800 block of Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.

Investigators said a black male climbed through the drive-thru window and was seen on surveillance video using fryers to make himself a meal. In the video, the suspect ate the food before taking a nap on the floor of the restaurant.

Police need help identifying man accused of breaking into Taco Bell on Christmas.

Suspect sleeps on ground of Taco Bell. (Gwinnett County Police Department)

According to police, the man stole a laptop and tablet before leaving. He was there for about three hours.

The suspected burglar was wearing black sweat pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, and black sneakers at the time of the break-in.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.