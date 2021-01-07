Georgia woman among dead after riot at U.S. Capitol

One of four people who died when a mob of President Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol Wednesday was a woman from Georgia, officials said.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Rober Contee identified the woman as 34-year-old Rosanna Marie Boyland of Kennesaw, Georgia. He said the cause of her death was "a medical emergency."

Two men also suffered "medical emergencies" and have died, according to Contee. Another woman, identified as 14-year Air Force veteran, Ashli Babbit, of San Diego was shot and killed during a standoff inside the Capitol between law enforcement and protesters.

According to D.C. police, over 60 people were arrested during pro-Trump riots at the U.S. Capitol. Five of the arrests were related to guns and two were for illegal possession of other weapons, including metal knuckles and a blackjack-like weapon.

Two pipe bombs and a cooler with Molotov cocktails were also found near Capitol grounds, Chief Contee said.

The Capitol was locked down after protesters charged the building as Congress began counting the Electoral College votes to certify President-elect Joe Biden's win. Members of Congress were forced into hiding, offices were ransacked, and the formal congressional tally of Electoral College votes was halted for more than six hours.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp denounced the violent occupation of the U.S. Capitol by a mob incited by the president, calling the rioters’ actions "a disgrace" and "un-American."

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston called the violence "despicable" and said there could be "no possible justification."

"Whether your candidate wins or loses an election is no reason to jeopardize the safety of your fellow citizens," Ralston said.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building from January 6, 2021.

The Associated Press and FOX 5 DC contributed to this report. This story was reported on from Atlanta. This story was updated to reflect the correct spelling of the victim's last name.