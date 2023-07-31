Elderly woman, 92, reported missing from Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect Police are asking for the public's help finding a 92-year-old woman who went to buy groceries and has not returned.

Geraldine Zilius left home driving a maroon 1989 Chevrolet Beretta car with an Illinois license plate of GER147, according to police.

Her car was seen near Lake Michigan at 10th Street and Sheridan Road in Kenilworth on Monday at 1:52 a.m.

She has blonde hair and is 5-foot-1 and weighing 109 pounds.

Police say that ZIlius has a condition that puts her at risk. The Mount Prospect department requested the Illinois State Police to activate a Silver Alert for Zilius.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Mount Prospect police.