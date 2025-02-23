'Get Behind the Vest' campaign helps Chicago officers, K9s replace bulletproof vests

Over time, a police officer's bulletproof vest loses its effectiveness, and in Chicago, replacing it falls to the officer wearing the badge.

19th Ward Ald. Matt O'Shea has spent the past decade helping defray the costs of new vests for Chicago officers.

What we know:

Chicago police officers are issued a bulletproof vest upon graduation from the academy.

Due to normal wear and tear, the vests have a shelf life of about five years. After that, it’s up to the officer to come up with the $500 needed to replace it.

Once again, they’re getting help covering the cost, thanks to the "Get Behind the Vest" campaign.

"Police officers are raising a family, they're paying a mortgage, they have other bills they need to pay for – other forms of equipment they need to replace. What the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation identified was the vests weren't being replaced," O'Shea said.

Dig deeper:

Since 2014, O'Shea’s pancake breakfasts have raised nearly $700,000 for Chicago police officers.

Sunday’s turnout impressed CPD Superintendent Larry Snelling.

"The thing that I hope the public sees is number one, this is a changing department, but at the same time, the threat that officers face on a daily basis – that hasn't changed," Snelling said.

Another strong turnout this year is expected to result in nearly 1,000 vests being issued to Chicago officers.

"Tragically, they don't get as much love and respect as they should. They keep our streets safe and they're the first people we call whenever there's an issue. So I'm proud to support this. It's great to see so many people out on a Sunday morning. It makes me feel good to be a Chicagoan," said Sec. of State Alexi Giannoulias.

Thanks to "Get Behind the Vest," K9s in the Chicago area are also receiving new vests, which can cost more than $1,000.