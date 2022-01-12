Getting married is more expensive than buying a house in these 3 Illinois cities

Some couples who are looking to their future may have a difficult financial decision ahead of them: to get married or to buy a house.

In some places in the country, it’s actually more expensive to have a wedding than it is to buy a house, according to a Tuesday report from SmartAsset.

For its report, the financial technology company compared the 150 largest metro areas in the U.S. and compared them based on three metrics: average wedding cost, median home sales price and 13% down payment – which SmartAsset found by taking 13% of the median home sales price in each city, according to the methodology.

Aside from its top 10 ranking, SmartAsset also found that only 20 cities out of 150 had cities where a wedding was more expensive than a down payment on a house.

To see which cities made it to the top of the list, here are the 10 places where a wedding costs more than a down payment, according to SmartAsset.

1. Binghamton, New York

Average wedding cost: $29,327

Median home sales price: $127,700

13% down payment: $16,601

How much more is a wedding than a house: 76.66%

2. Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, Ohio-Pennsylvania

Average wedding cost: $22,634

Median home sales price: $119,000

13% down payment: $15,470

How much more is a wedding than a house: 46.31%

3. Erie, Pennsylvania

Average wedding cost: $24,918

Median home sales price: $135,100

13% down payment: $17,563

How much more is a wedding than a house: 41.88%

4. Peoria, Illinois

Average wedding cost: $23,514

Median home sales price: $128,100

13% down payment: $16,653

How much more is a wedding than a house: 41.20%

5. Syracuse, New York

Average wedding cost: $29,293

Median home sales price: $161,400

13% down payment: $20,982

How much more is a wedding than a house: 39.61%

6. Rochester, New York

Average wedding cost: $29,525

Median home sales price: $170,400

13% down payment: $22,152

How much more is a wedding than a house: 33.28%

7. Rockford, Illinois

Average wedding cost: $23,355

Median home sales price: $141,300

13% down payment: $18,369

How much more is a wedding than a house: 27.14%

8. Buffalo-Cheektowaga, New York

Average wedding cost: $28,106

Median home sales price: $178,500

13% down payment: $23,205

How much more is a wedding than a house: 21.2%

9. Davenport-Moline-Rock Island, Iowa-Illinois

Average wedding cost: $21,238

Median home sales price: $142,800

13% down payment: $18,564

How much more is a wedding than a house: 14.4%

10. York-Hanover, Pennsylvania

Average wedding cost: $29,473

Median home sales price: $199,300

13% down payment: $25,909

How much more is a wedding than a house: 13.76%

