Giannoulias introduces landmark legislation against banning books in Illinois

Illinois is the first state to introduce anti-book ban legislation with the Right to Read bill.

Secretary of State Alexi Giannoulias serves as the State's Librarian, and is vowing to protect free speech and access to books amid efforts throughout the nation to ban books from library shelves.

"I've got three little girls, and obviously not every single book is for every single one of my kids. But for others to deny the ability for people to read it, and get it and gain a new perspective, inherently flies in the face of our freedom of thought," Giannoulias said.

According to the American Library Association, there were 67 attempts to ban books in Illinois last year.