Giant guitar artwork arrives at Illinois Rock & Roll Museum in Joliet

A rockin' new display arrived Monday at the Illinois Rock & Roll Museum in Joliet.

Nicknamed "Gigantar" — it’s being dubbed the largest handmade guitar sculpture ever created.

The display is 24-feet tall and came from New Jersey. The work was created by Shannon MacDonald, who is celebrated for her artwork in the entertainment industry, creating for Cheap Trick, The Beatles, and others.

The museum has been sharing updates of Gigantar's progress on their Facebook page, revealing some stops in Illinois towns along the way.

The sculpture was made possible, in part, from a grant by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

The artwork will be visible outside the museum on Cass Street.