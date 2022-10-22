Expand / Collapse search

Gigantic 85-foot-wide spider towers over Chicago resort

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
FOX 32 Chicago

Chicago resort builds 85-foot-wide spider out of 8,500 balloons

Great Wolf Lodge Illinois is celebrating this Halloween with a big blow out. A gigantic spider adorns the resorts Grand Lobby. It took this team 110 hours to make. Video by Christopher Andrew, Stoptime Live

CHICAGO - There’s nothing itsy-bitsy about this spider in Gurnee.

The giant beast is taking over the Great Wolf Lodge lobby this Howl-O-Ween. It's an 85-foot-wide spider created using 8,500 balloons. 

The installation took a team of four 110 hours to build and is 22-feet-long. 

The resort is hosting a month-long Howl-O-ween celebration with festive decor and activities for kids. 

Watch the team construct the largest spider you've seen, hopefully. 