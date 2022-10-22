Gigantic 85-foot-wide spider towers over Chicago resort

There’s nothing itsy-bitsy about this spider in Gurnee.

The giant beast is taking over the Great Wolf Lodge lobby this Howl-O-Ween. It's an 85-foot-wide spider created using 8,500 balloons.

The installation took a team of four 110 hours to build and is 22-feet-long.

The resort is hosting a month-long Howl-O-ween celebration with festive decor and activities for kids.

Watch the team construct the largest spider you've seen, hopefully.