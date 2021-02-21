Gina Carano says she was 'bullied' by Disney, calls out political double-standard at the company

article

Gina Carano is speaking out about her firing from the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian" over comments she made on social media.

The actress played Cara Dune for two seasons on the hit series set in the "Star Wars" universe but faced calls for Lucasfilm and Disney to fire her over her conservative-leaning social media presence. She sat down with The Daily Wire’s Ben Shapiro, with whom she now has a movie deal, to discuss this situation on "The Ben Shapiro Show."

"I've been through so much, and I've seen so much now, clearly, of the bullying that's been taking place, and I saw it before," she explains in a preview ahead of the Sunday interview (via Deadline). "I'm not the only one that's ever been bullied by this company, and I know that so deeply."

Carano says that she could share a story that would "turn things around in the media" but does not because it would implicate a friend.

"Everyone is afraid of losing their job," she said.

The former MMA fighter claims that her former employers were looking for a reason to fire her from the show, comparing the situation to head-hunting in boxing.

"You know how boxers head-hunt sometimes and forget to go for the body? I feel like Disney or Lucasfilm or whoever it is, just certain people at that company…I feel like I've been being head-hunted (…) and you can feel it," she explains.

The final straw for Lucasfilm and Disney came when Carano drew criticism for a post on social media in which she compared today's political divide to the events in Nazi Germany and conservatives to the Jewish people. She had previously caught backlash for other comments about the coronavirus, the use of gender pronouns and election fraud.

Speaking to Shapiro, she reiterated a previous claim that she learned of her firing from "The Mandalorian" on social media along with everyone else. However, she claims that an email that was accidentally sent to her put the writing on the wall ahead of her firing.

"They accidentally sent me an email, which was very enlightening, so I knew. I knew they were paying attention. I know there were some people who went to bat for me, but I know that they didn't win out at the end," she said.

She goes on to note that she believes the company is playing favorites with its enforcement of stars' social media based on where they fall on the political spectrum, arguing that a double standard is in place.

‘"They've been all over me and they've been watching me like a hawk, and I'm watching people on the same production and they can say everything they want, and that's where I had a problem. I had a problem because I wasn't going along with the narrative," she explained.

Carano concludes her thoughts on the matter in the preview clip by doubling down on her assertion that Disney was "bullying" her into silence.

"I was prepared at any point to be let go, because I've seen this happen to so many people. I've seen the looks on their faces. I've seen the bullying that takes place, and so when this started, they point their guns at you, and you know it's only a matter of time. I’ve seen it happen to so many people, and I just thought to myself (…) 'you're coming for me, I know you are.' They're making it very obvious through their employees who were coming for me, and so I was like, 'I'm going to go down swinging and I'm going to stay true to myself.'"

Although there are still calls for Disney to reverse its decision and bring Carano back as Cara Dune in Season 3 of "The Mandalorian," the actress has already moved on to a new project in partnership with Shapiro and The Daily Wire.

"The Daily Wire is helping make one of my dreams — to develop and produce my own film — come true," the star said in a previous statement to the outlet. "I cried out and my prayer was answered. I am sending out a direct message of hope to everyone living in fear of cancellation by the totalitarian mob. I have only just begun using my voice which is now freer than ever before, and I hope it inspires others to do the same. They can’t cancel us if we don’t let them.

"We could not be more excited to be working with Gina Carano, an incredible talent dumped by Disney and Lucasfilm for offending the authoritarian Hollywood Left. This is what Daily Wire exists to do: provide an alternative not just for consumers, but for creators who refuse to bow to the mob," Shapiro added.

