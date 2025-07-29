Girl, 10, drowns in DeKalb pond: officials

The Brief A 10-year-old girl drowned in a DeKalb pond; her body was recovered after a four-hour rescue effort. Emergency crews responded after children alerted medics that their friend was in distress. Her identity has not been released, and the cause of death is still under investigation.



A 10-year-old girl has died after drowning in a DeKalb pond on Sunday.

What we know:

Around 6 p.m., emergency personnel from multiple agencies responded to a water rescue in the 600 block of Ridge Drive, according to a statement from the DeKalb Fire Department.

When medics arrived, they were flagged down by children who said their friend was in the pond and drowning.

Police officers who had already entered the water were joined by firefighters and at least 18 rescue divers. Due to poor visibility and underwater obstacles, it took crews about four hours to locate the girl.

She was transported to Northwestern Kishwaukee Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

"The members of the DeKalb Fire Department express our sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the victim," fire officials said in a statement.

What we don't know:

The girl's identity has not yet been released, and her cause of death remains under investigation.