Chicago police are looking for a 10-year-old girl missing from South Shore.

Doniyah Terry was last seen 11 p.m. Sunday and is missing from the 1400 block of East 77th Street, Chicago police said.

She is 5 feet tall, weighs 187 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area Two detectives at 312-747-8274.