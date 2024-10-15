Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 11, reported missing from South Shore

By Maggie Duly
Published  October 15, 2024 8:51am CDT
Jamiyah Embrey

CHICAGO - Chicago police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing, according to a report filed Tuesday morning. 

Jamiyah Embrey was last seen in the South Shore neighborhood near the 6700 block of South East End Avenue. 

Embrey is 5 feet tall and weighs roughly 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes with a dark complexion.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, pink Barbie t-shirt, blue pants and white Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call 312-747-8380 or 911.

