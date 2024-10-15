Girl, 11, reported missing from South Shore

article

Chicago police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing, according to a report filed Tuesday morning.

Jamiyah Embrey was last seen in the South Shore neighborhood near the 6700 block of South East End Avenue.

Embrey is 5 feet tall and weighs roughly 110 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes with a dark complexion.

She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, pink Barbie t-shirt, blue pants and white Crocs.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to call 312-747-8380 or 911.