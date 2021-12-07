Girl, 12, accused of sending Snapchat of firearm, message threatening to shoot up middle school in Niles

A 12-year-old girl is accused of sending a Snapchat that included a picture of a firearm and a message threatening to shoot up a middle school in Niles Tuesday morning.

At about 7:13 a.m., the Niles Police Department was notified of the Snapchat, which threatened Gemini Middle School.

Niles patrol units responded to the middle school as a precaution.

The student, a 12-year-old girl, was identified as the person who sent the Snapchat, and contact was made with her and a parent at her home, police said.

During an investigation, police determined the firearm pictured in the Snapchat was not located in the home of the girl.

Police say there is no immediate threat to the school or the community.

The investigation is ongoing.