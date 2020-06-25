Girl, 12, grazed by bullet while playing in West Englewood

A 12-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Thursday while playing outside in West Englewood on the South Side.

The girl was playing with friends on the sidewalk about 1:15 a.m. on South Wolcott Avenue when someone in a white-colored SUV started shooting, Chicago police said.

She was grazed in the lower back and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition, police said. It was unclear who the intended target was.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.

The shooting comes less than a week after 3-year-old Mekhi James was shot and killed during an especially violent weekend in Chicago that saw more than 100 people shot, a dozen of them minors. A reward for the capture of Mekhi’s shooter has been raised to $13,000.