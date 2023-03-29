Girl, 12, reported missing from Chicago's North Side: police
Image 1 of 3
▼
Hailey Funches (Chicago Police Department)
CHICAGO - A 12-year-old girl was reported missing from Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.
Police say Hailey Funches was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday. She is missing from the 3800 block of West Foster Avenue.
Hailey was lasts even leaving her home on foot wearing a yellow shirt with a green dinosaur on the front, blue jeans and no shoes.
The first photo of Hailey included above was taken a few days ago.
Hailey is 5-foot-tall and 95 lbs. She has black air, brown eyes and a dark complexion.
Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Chicago Police Are Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.