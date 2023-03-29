Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 12, reported missing from Chicago's North Side: police

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
Image 1 of 3

Hailey Funches (Chicago Police Department)

CHICAGO - A 12-year-old girl was reported missing from Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood Wednesday morning. 

Police say Hailey Funches was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday. She is missing from the 3800 block of West Foster Avenue. 

Hailey was lasts even leaving her home on foot wearing a yellow shirt with a green dinosaur on the front, blue jeans and no shoes. 

The first photo of Hailey included above was taken a few days ago. 

Hailey is 5-foot-tall and 95 lbs. She has black air, brown eyes and a dark complexion. 

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Chicago Police Are Five detectives at (312) 746-6554. 