Girl, 12, reported missing from Chicago's North Side: police

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Hailey Funches (Chicago Police Department)

A 12-year-old girl was reported missing from Chicago's Albany Park neighborhood Wednesday morning.

Police say Hailey Funches was last seen around 9 p.m. Tuesday. She is missing from the 3800 block of West Foster Avenue.

Hailey was lasts even leaving her home on foot wearing a yellow shirt with a green dinosaur on the front, blue jeans and no shoes.

The first photo of Hailey included above was taken a few days ago.

Hailey is 5-foot-tall and 95 lbs. She has black air, brown eyes and a dark complexion.

Anyone with information about this individual is asked to contact Chicago Police Are Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.