Girl, 12, reported missing from Roseland

A girl was reported missing Tuesday from the Roseland neighborhood on the Far South Side.

Alasha Donaldson, 12, was last seen Saturday in the 10300 block of South Corliss Avenue, according to a missing person alert.

Donaldson may be in need of medical attention and is known to frequent the area of 8500 S. Artesian Ave.

She is 5-foot-4, 155 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Donaldson was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black bike shorts and black crocs. She does have multiple wigs including a blue bob, long straight black or long curly black wig.

If located, please call 9-1-1 or Area Two Detectives at (312) 747-8274.