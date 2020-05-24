Girl, 13, missing from Aurora

article

Authorities are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing from west suburban Aurora for several days.

Lizbeth Alonzo was last seen about 10:30 p.m. May 21 in the 800 block of West Bowditch Avenue, according to Aurora police.

Lizbeth is a 5-foot-4, 160-pound girl with black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a red West Aurora High School gym T-shirt with white lettering.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 630-256-5900.