Girl, 13, missing from Marquette Park

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Marquette Park on the Southwest Side.

Keena Lawrence, who also goes by “Tudda,” was last seen Tuesday in the 7200 block of South Albany Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police described Lawrence as a 5-foot-3, 125-pound girl with brown eyes and braided black hair.

She was wearing a red shirt, black shorts and gray sandals when she went missing, police said.

Lawrence hangs out around Marquette Park and the 7100 block of South Sacramento Avenue, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 312-747-8274.