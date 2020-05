article

Police are looking for a 13-year-old girl who has been missing since Tuesday from Uptown on the North Side.

Charlotte Thornton was last seen May 26 in the 4500 block of North Sheridan Road, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Charlotte is a 5-foot-5, 113-pound girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Three detectives at 312-744-8266.