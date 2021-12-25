Girl, 13, missing from West Garfield Park

article

Police are searching for 13-year-old Rhenia Wims, who was last seen Thursday in West Garfield Park.

Rhenia is Black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair, brown eyes and about 242 pounds, police said.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt and black pants with holes in them.

The 13-year-old often visits the area of 4700 W. Congress Pkwy, police said.

If located, police say to call 911 or contact Area four detectives.