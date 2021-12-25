Expand / Collapse search

Girl, 13, missing from West Garfield Park

By FOX 32 DIGITAL STAFF
Rhenia Wims, 13 | Chicago Police

WEST GARFIELD PARK - Police are searching for 13-year-old Rhenia Wims, who was last seen Thursday in West Garfield Park. 

Rhenia is Black, 5 feet 9 inches tall, with black hair, brown eyes and about 242 pounds, police said. 

She was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt and black pants with holes in them. 

The 13-year-old often visits the area of 4700 W. Congress Pkwy, police said. 

If located, police say to call 911 or contact Area four detectives. 