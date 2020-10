article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

Madison Ferguson was last seen Oct. 20 in the 4500 block of South Fairfield Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and gray pants with pinstripes.

Madison may be near 43rd Street and Talman Avenue.

Police asked anyone with information on her location to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.