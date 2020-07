article

A 13-year-old girl has been reported missing from the South Shore neighborhood.

Marshae Rogers was last seen June 16 in the 6700 block of South Paxton Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is known to visit the area near the 7100 block of South Ridgeland Avenue and the area near Avalon Park, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at 312-747-8380.