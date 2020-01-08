Girl, 14, hit by school bus in Gresham

article

A 14-year-old girl was hospitalized after being hit by a school bus Wednesday in Gresham on the South Side.

She was walking across the street at a crosswalk about 5:30 p.m. in the 8500 block of South Vincennes Avenue when the bus hit her while trying to make a turn, Chicago police said.

The teen was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where she was listed in good condition, police said.

The 67-year-old man driving the bus was cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk, police said.