A teenage girl has been reported missing from Austin on the West Side.

Samya Frazier, 14, was last seen Tuesday in the 5300 block of West Huron Street, Chicago police said.

Frazier, who is 5-feet-6, may be in the area near Cermak Road and Kildare Avenue in Lawndale.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call Area North SVU detectives at 312-744-8266.