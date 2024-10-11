Girl, 15, charged in string of Chicago public transit attacks: police

The Brief A 15-year-old girl has been charged in connection with several robbery and battery incidents on Chicago public transit. The incidents occurred in May and involved three female victims. The girl was arrested on Oct. 10 and faces multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.



A 15-year-old girl has been arrested more than five months after a series of robbery and battery incidents that took place on Chicago’s public transit.

The juvenile, whose name is not being released due to her age, faces multiple felony charges, including two counts of aggravated battery on transit passengers, one count of robbery, and one count of attempted robbery. She is also charged with obstructing identification, a misdemeanor.

The first incident took place on May 5, when a 19-year-old woman was attacked in the 2400 block of North Sheffield. The following day, two more assaults were reported: one in the 1200 block of North Clark involving a 26-year-old woman, and another in the 100 block of West Cermak where a 23-year-old woman was the victim.

The 15-year-old was arrested on Oct. 10 in the 1200 block of West 109th Street.

No further information was immediately available.