Girl, 15, fatally shot in the head inside car on Chicago's South Side

A 15-year-old girl was shot to death inside a car in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood Sunday morning.

Police say the victim was found in the 10600 block of South Sangamon Street around 12:50 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back of her head.

She was found in the backseat of a vehicle. She was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.