Girl, 15, fatally shot in the head inside car on Chicago's South Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Washington Heights
CHICAGO - A 15-year-old girl was shot to death inside a car in Chicago's Washington Heights neighborhood Sunday morning. 

Police say the victim was found in the 10600 block of South Sangamon Street around 12:50 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the back of her head. 

She was found in the backseat of a vehicle. She was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition where she was pronounced dead a short time later. 

No one is in custody. Area Two detectives are investigating.