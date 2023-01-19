Girl, 15, lured by man while walking in Hermosa

Chicago police are looking for a man who tried to lure a teenage girl Tuesday evening in the Hermosa neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side.

The 15-year-old was walking around 6:40 p.m. in the 2000 block of North Karlov Avenue when a man tried to lure her, according to a CPD community alert.

The girl ran away in fear to a local business where she called police, officials said.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man between 30 and 40 years old with gray hair, police said. He wore a black scarf that partially covered his face and a black jacket.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.