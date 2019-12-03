Girl, 15, missing for months last seen in Woodlawn

article

Police are asking the community for help finding a missing 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Woodlawn on the South Side.

Earneisha Shields was last seen Sept. 17 in the 6500 block of South St. Lawrence Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

She is 4-foot-11, 190 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in long braids with gold decoration, police said. She was last seen wearing a white half-top shirt, black jogging pants with a white stripe down each side and red and black gym shoes.

Police said she was also wearing two necklaces, multiple rings on her fingers and a large gold watch on her wrist.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Central SVU detectives at 312-747-8380.