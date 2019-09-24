Girl, 15, missing from Chicago

article

A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing from Woodlawn on the South Side.

Earneisha Shields was last seen Sept. 17 in the 6500 block of South St. Lawrence, according to Chicago police.

Shields is 4-feet-11 and has long braids with gold decoration, police said. She had a band-aid under her left eye, and was wearing a white shirt and black jogging pants with a white stripe on each side.

She was wearing red and black shoes, two necklaces and rings on her fingers, according to police.

Anyone who knows her location is asked to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.