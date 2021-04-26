Girl, 15, missing from West Garfield Park

article

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing from West Garfield Park.

Daniya Smith was last seen April 23 and reported missing from the 3800 block of West Adams Street, Chicago police said.

She is about 5-foot-3, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair in black and blond braids. She was last seen wearing a yellow top, blue jeans, brown slippers and a multi-colored jacket.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.