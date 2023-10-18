Girl, 15, reported missing from Chicago's West Side

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing from the Austin neighborhood.

Angelina Ortiz was last seen Monday in the 1000 block of North Latrobe Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Ortiz is 5-foot-4, 177 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, black leggings, black sneakers. She also has two nose rings.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8255.