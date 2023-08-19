Girl, 15, reported missing from Englewood

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday from the Englewood neighborhood.

Mikayah Barber was last seen around 11:30 p.m. at her dad's home in the 6900 block of South Union Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Barber, who also goes by Kayah, is 5-foot-8, 200 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Five detectives at (312) 746-6554.