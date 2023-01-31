Girl, 15, reported missing from Little Village

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 15-year-old girl who has been missing for weeks from Little Village.

Angelika Salgado, 15, was last seen on Jan. 9 in the 2600 block of South Christiana Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Salgado is 5-foot-8, 190 pounds with brown eyes and red curly hair.

Salgado was last seen wearing a black coat and blue jeans.

Anyone with information on here whereabouts is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8255.