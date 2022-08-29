Girl, 15, shot while riding in car in South Chicago

A 15-year-old girl was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the South Chicago neighborhood.

The teen was riding in a vehicle around 1:01 a.m. when someone in a white SUV pulled up next to them and started shooting in the 8800 block of South Commercial Avenue, according to Chicago police.

She suffered a gunshot wound to the right calf and was taken by paramedics to Comer Children's Hospital in good condition, police said.

The white SUV fled the scene after the shooting and no one is in custody.

Area Two detectives are investigating.