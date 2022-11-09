Girl, 15, shot while sitting in parked car in Englewood

A teenage girl was shot and hospitalized Tuesday night in the Englewood neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 15-year-old was sitting in a parked car around 7:15 p.m. in the 800 block of West 63rd Street when gunfire broke out and she was shot in the buttocks, police said.

The girl's family transported her to St. Bernard's Hospital and she will be transferred to Comer Childrens Hospital in fair condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.