Girl, 16, among 5 shot in East Garfield Park

A teenage girl was critically wounded in a shooting that left four other people injured Monday in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

The group was at a large gathering on the street at 2:45 a.m. on South Central Park Boulevard when someone fired shots from a passing vehicle, according to Chicago police.

The 16-year-old girl was hit in the abdomen and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said. A 24-year-old woman shot in the leg and a 32-year-old man shot in the arm were taken to the same hospital in good condition.

Two other men, 30 and 31, were each shot in the leg and went to Mount Sinai Hospital on their own in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.