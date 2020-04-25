Girl, 16, missing from Logan Square on Northwest Side

article

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing from Logan Square on the Northwest Side.

Stephanie Perez was last seen Saturday in the 2400 block of North Lawndale Avenue, Chicago police said.

She is 5-foot-2 and 103 pounds with brown eyes and pink and green hair, police said. She may be in the area of West Armitage Avenue and and North Cicero Avenue in Hermosa.

Anyone with information about her is asked to call Area North detectives at 312-744-8266.