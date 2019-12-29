Girl, 16, missing from McKinley Park: police

article

Chicago police are asking for help locating a girl who has been reported missing from McKinley Park on the South Side.

Ashley Williams, 16, was last seen Saturday in the 3300 block of South Leavitt Street, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. She is known to frequent the 9200 block of South Ashland Avenue.

Williams is 5-foot-5, 345 pounds, with brown eyes, black hair and has a medium-brown complexion, police said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Central detectives at 312-747-8380.