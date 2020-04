A 16-year-old girl who was reported missing from Portage Park on the Northwest Side has been located.

Ivonne Gomez was last seen April 6 in the 3900 block of North Meade Avenue, according to a missing persons alert from Chicago police. She is frequently seen in Arcadia Terrace.

Police cancelled the alert about 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, saying Gomez had been located.