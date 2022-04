A 16-year-old girl was shot in the arm in Belmont Cragin Thursday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of North Lockwood Avenue.

At about 11:28 a.m., the 16-year-old was shot in the arm and transported to the hospital in good condition.

No offender is currently in custody.

Area Five detectives are investigating.