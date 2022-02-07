Girl, 17, and infant daughter missing from Palatine

Officials are asking for the public's help in locating a missing teenage girl and her 20-month-old daughter who were reported missing from unincorporated Palatine Township.

Sharon Tellez-Perez, 17, and her daughter were last seen Saturday afternoon at her home in the 4200 block of Bonhill Drive, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

She told relatives she was leaving to do laundry and never came back.

Family members believe she could be with her boyfriend, who is the child's father, heading to either Florida or Louisiana where he has family.

Tellez-Perez is described as 5-foot-5, 120 pounds with dark brown shoulder-length hair.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call Cook County Sheriff's Police at (708) 865-4896 or dial 911.

Advertisement