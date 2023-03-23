Girl, 17, charged in violent robbery near CTA station

A teenage girl was charged in connection with the violent robbery of another teen earlier this month on Chicago's Near West Side.

The 17-year-old was identified as one of several suspects who attacked and robbed another 17-year-old girl on March 7 outside the Western CTA station on the Forest Park fork of the Blue Line.

She was arrested Wednesday in the 1700 block of South State Street, according to police.

The teen was charged with aggravated battery in a public place and robbery, both felonies.

She is scheduled to appear in juvenile court Thursday.

No further information was immediately available.