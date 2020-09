article

A 17-year-old girl has been reported missing from Pilsen on the Lower West Side.

Jennie Hernandez-Rodriguez was last seen Sept. 15 in the 3200 block of West 23rd Street, according to Chicago police.

She was wearing a red, white and blue sweater, a black shirt, brown pants and white gym shoes.

Anyone with knowledge or her whereabouts is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8255.