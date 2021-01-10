Girl, 17, missing from Sauganash

article

Police are asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl reported missing from the Sauganash on the Northwest Side.

Maeve Odonnell was last seen Saturday leaving her home in the 6200 block of North Knox Avenue, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Odonnell is 5-foot-2 and 110 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing gray pants and a pink or beige fleece, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five detectives at 312-746-6554.