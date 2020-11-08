Girl, 2, missing from Humboldt Park

article

Authorities are looking for a 2-year-old girl reported missing since Saturday from Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Remedy Dunn was last seen about 11:15 a.m. leaving the 4100 block of West North Avenue with her maternal grandmother, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police.

Remedy is a 2-foot-6, 30-pound girl with brown eyes and black hair, police said. She was last seen wearing a white blouse with a pink unicorn on it, pink leggings and pink and white shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Five Special Victims Unit detectives at 312-746-6554.