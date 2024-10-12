Girl, 4, among 5 injured in Englewood car crash

Five people were hospitalized after a car crash in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood early Saturday morning.

Chicago police said a GMC SUV struck a Chevy sedan in the 6700 block of South Stewart Avenue around 2:45 a.m. Both vehicles were traveling eastbound when the crash occurred.

A 41-year-old woman who was in the GMC was taken to University of Chicago Hospital for her injuries. Another 41-year-old woman and a 34-year-old woman who were in the GMC refused treatment at the scene.

A 4-year-old girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital.

Police said a 27-year-old woman and a 28-year-old man who were in the Chevy were taken to the University of Chicago Hospital with injuries. Another 27-year-old woman from the Chevy was taken to Christ Hospital.

All the victims were listed in good condition. No citations have been reported at this time.