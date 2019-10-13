Girl, 4, sexually abused at Chicago elementary school

A 4-year-old girl was sexually abused last month at an elementary school in Avondale on the Northwest Side, according to Chicago police.

The girl went to the bathroom about 7 a.m. when she ran into a male inside, police said. The male touched her inappropriately, then made her touch him.

Police sources said the incident happened at a school in the 3600 block of West School Street. Reilly Elementary School is located at 3650 W. School St.

No one is in custody, police said.

Representatives for Chicago Public Schools and Reilly Elementary did not immediately respond to a request for comment.