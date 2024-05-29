Girl, 4, wounded by gunfire in Zion; 1 suspect in custody

A 4-year-old girl was shot in the head as two groups of people exchanged gunfire in Zion Saturday afternoon.

Zion police responded to multiple reports of gunfire in the 2200 block of Galilee Avenue at 2:27 p.m.

A man carrying his 4-year-old daughter told responding officers that she had been shot.

Police said the child was conscious and alert and was taken to a local hospital. The wound was minor and the victim was released from the hospital the same day.

There was evidence from at least two different firearms recovered on the scene. Vehicles and buildings in the area were damaged by gunfire. No other injuries were reported.

After speaking to witnesses and viewing surveillance footage, police identified two groups of people involved. A 17-year-old boy was arrested near his apartment and later transported to juvenile detention for aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Police said they were still searching for several other offenders. The shooting remains under investigation.