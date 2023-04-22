Girl, 6, and 33-year-old man shot inside Chicago home

A 6-year-old girl and a man were wounded in a shooting Saturday evening in Woodlawn on the South Side.

The girl and a 33-year-old man were inside a home with two other people in the 6600 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone opened fire about 5:08 p.m., Chicago police said.

The girl was taken to Comer Children's Hospital with a gunshot wound to the arm and was reportedly in good condition, officials said.

The man was shot in the back and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital, police said. His condition was not immediately known.

No one was in custody and detectives are investigating.

A 3-year-old boy was shot earlier Saturday inside a home in Calumet Heights.